BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DSM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 245,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,544. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

