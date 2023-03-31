Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $33.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,643.41. 118,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,756. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,660.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,481.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,122.45. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

