Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Given New $41.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Boston Omaha Price Performance
NYSE:BOC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 100,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a PE ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Omaha (BOC)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.