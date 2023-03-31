Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Given New $41.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

NYSE:BOC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 100,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a PE ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

