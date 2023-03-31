Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $66.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.72.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

BXP opened at $53.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.