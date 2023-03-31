Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $24.31 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,239 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 10.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $382.54. 1,291,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,536. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.54 and its 200 day moving average is $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

