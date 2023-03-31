Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises 2.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,215 shares of company stock worth $378,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 18.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 6,411,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

