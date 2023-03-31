Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 3,175,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.26) to GBX 6,200 ($76.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.