Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE T traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 10,843,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,999,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

