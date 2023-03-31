Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $214,780.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,701.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,241. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWMN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $392.07 million, a P/E ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

