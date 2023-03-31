Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCLI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

