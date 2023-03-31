Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Announces Earnings Results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCLI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
