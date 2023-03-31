Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $40.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

