Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $33.78. Braze shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 376,686 shares trading hands.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

