Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $33.78. Braze shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 376,686 shares trading hands.
BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.
Insider Transactions at Braze
In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze
Braze Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.66.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braze (BRZE)
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.