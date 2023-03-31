BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Up 16.4% in March

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in BRC by 19.1% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 382,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRC has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

