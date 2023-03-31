Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,367.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

BRBOF remained flat at $14.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Brembo has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

About Brembo

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

