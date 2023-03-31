Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,367.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
BRBOF remained flat at $14.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Brembo has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.
About Brembo
