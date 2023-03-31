BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRSP. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $760.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 235.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.