Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) PT at $20.88

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,086.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,086.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $188,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,449.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Agiliti Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Stories

