Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $10.86

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,234 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,681,000 after purchasing an additional 413,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986,455 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.