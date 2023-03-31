Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price at $18.25

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,900. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Expensify has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $520.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

