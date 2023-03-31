Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $273.83

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

