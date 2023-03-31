Brokerages Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th.

OPAL stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $64,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,428,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,714,428.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,954. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

