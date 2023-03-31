BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BSQUARE Stock Down 0.7 %

BSQUARE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 49,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,527. The company has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

