BTIG Research Lowers BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $13.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BCAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
BioAtla Stock Performance
Shares of BCAB stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.
Insider Activity at BioAtla
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.