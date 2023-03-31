BTIG Research Lowers BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $13.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Insider Activity at BioAtla

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.