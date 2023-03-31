BTIG Research Lowers BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $13.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.26. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Insider Activity at BioAtla

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

