Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,071. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

