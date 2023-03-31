Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,273,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.58.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $329.22. 747,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,651. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.22 and a 200-day moving average of $341.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

