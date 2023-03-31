Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.14. 2,560,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,562. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

