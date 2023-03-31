Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,751 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 740,832 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after buying an additional 559,105 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 249,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 136,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 347,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

