Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $122.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.