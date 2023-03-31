Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 22.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 7,260,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

