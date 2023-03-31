Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,130,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $481.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

