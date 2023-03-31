Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.