Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

AVGO traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $639.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,547. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

