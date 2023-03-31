Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,400 ($29.49) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURBY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,134.56.

Burberry Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. 11,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

