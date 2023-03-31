Busey Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,608,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

