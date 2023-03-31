Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.