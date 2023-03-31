Busey Wealth Management Has $722,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Federated Hermes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes
In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.