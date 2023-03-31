Busey Wealth Management Has $722,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.