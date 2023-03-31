Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

SO stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

