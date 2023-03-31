Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.4 %

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

CMP opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.