Busey Wealth Management Sells 419 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.99. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

