Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

