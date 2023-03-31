Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

