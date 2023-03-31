Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

