BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 23.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 64.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BuzzFeed by 251.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
See Also
