BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 23.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 64.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BuzzFeed by 251.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

About BuzzFeed

Shares of BZFD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.53. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.