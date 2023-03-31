Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $135,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $207.01 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

