Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.09. 2,103,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $210.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $8,758,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,187,567.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

