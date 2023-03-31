Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $23.06

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $24.35. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 2,814 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on CALT. Guggenheim began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
