Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $23.06

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $24.35. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 2,814 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CALT. Guggenheim began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.