Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Calyxt Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,099. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.25.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.