Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,099. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 194.36% and a negative net margin of 10,758.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

