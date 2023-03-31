Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Trading Down 3.3%

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52. 26,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 46,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Camden National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Stories

