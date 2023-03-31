Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CU. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

TSE CU opened at C$37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.59. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

About Canadian Utilities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.24%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

