Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
AVEM stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $61.34.
About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.