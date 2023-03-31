Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

AVEM stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

