Capital Advantage Inc. Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 286,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,967. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

